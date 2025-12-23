US HOMELAND SECURITY CHIEF SAYS VENEZUELAS MADURO NEEDS TO BE GONE

US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on Monday that Venezuela's authoritarian leader Nicolás Maduro must go, comments that followed the US seizure of oil tankers linked to Caracas.



Last week, President Donald Trump ordered a blockade of sanctioned oil tankers going into, and out of, Venezuela. He justified the move by claiming that the South American country had stolen oil, land and other assets from the US, which must be returned.



The US Coast Guard, which operates under the Department of Homeland Security, recently seized two oil tankers in the Caribbean. Since Sunday, it has also been tracking a third ship, which is said to be part of a so-called "shadow fleet" that Venezuela is using to circumvent sanctions, according to media reports.



Speaking on Fox News, Noem said that the Trump administration is "not just interdicting these ships, but we're also sending a message around the world that the illegal activity that Maduro's participating in cannot stand, he needs to be gone."



Tensions have been simmering between Washington and Caracas for months.



The US military has repeatedly sunk boats which it says were loaded with drugs in the Caribbean, and sometimes in the Pacific.



Washington has also deployed troops and the world's largest aircraft carrier to the region, with Trump suggesting a ground operation in Venezuela is also on the table.



US officials say the measures are aimed at combating drug trafficking. Venezuela, however, accuses Washington of seeking to engineer regime change.



