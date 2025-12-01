 Contact Us
News Life Man killed after entering lioness cage in Brazil

Man killed after entering lioness cage in Brazil

A 19-year-old man died after being attacked by a lioness at Arruda Camara Park in Joao Pessoa, Brazil, on Sunday. The victim, reportedly with mental disorders, climbed into the lioness' enclosure, where he was immediately attacked.

Anadolu Agency LIFE
Published December 01,2025
Subscribe
MAN KILLED AFTER ENTERING LIONESS CAGE IN BRAZIL

A man died after a lioness attack at Arruda Camara Park in Joao Pessoa, northeastern Brazil, local media reported Sunday.

The 19-year-old victim, who reportedly had mental disorders, climbed a six-meter-high wall and entered the animal's cage, where he was attacked immediately, the outlet said.

The municipal administration said the zoo meets technical and safety standards and has launched an investigation into the incident.

The zoo was closed following the attack, and visits have been suspended. No reopening date has been announced.