Man killed after entering lioness cage in Brazil

A man died after a lioness attack at Arruda Camara Park in Joao Pessoa, northeastern Brazil, local media reported Sunday.

The 19-year-old victim, who reportedly had mental disorders, climbed a six-meter-high wall and entered the animal's cage, where he was attacked immediately, the outlet said.

The municipal administration said the zoo meets technical and safety standards and has launched an investigation into the incident.

The zoo was closed following the attack, and visits have been suspended. No reopening date has been announced.



