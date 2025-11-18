Two dead in northern Italy mudslides

Two people were killed in northern Italy after heavy rains triggered landslides, local authorities said on Tuesday.



One of them was a 32-year-old German man who had moved to the village of Brazzano di Cormons a few months ago. There, rescue teams also recovered the body of an 83-year-old woman from a house buried by mudslides, the fire department said.



The region has seen intense rainfall in recent days, flooding streets and basements. Three houses in Brazzano were destroyed by mudslides.



Preliminary reports indicate the German man had initially reached safety but returned to warn his 83-year-old neighbour. He was caught by a subsequent mudslide, authorities said.



Italian media reported that the man was from the southern state of Bavaria and had opened a restaurant in the hamlet in February, having previously been a frequent visitor to the area.



