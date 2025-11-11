New horned bee species ‘Lucifer’ discovered in Western Australia

Australian scientists have discovered a new species of bee with small horn-like projections on its head, naming it Lucifer for its striking appearance.

Led by Dr. Kit Prendergast of Curtin University, the team found Megachile lucifer in Western Australia's Goldfields region, while studying a rare wildflower native to the Bremer Range—located about 470 kilometers east of Perth.

Female bees were observed with distinct "devil horn" structures on their heads. Researchers believe these may help with defense or the collection of materials like pollen, nectar, or resin used in nest building. Dr. Prendergast said she chose the name "Lucifer" while watching the Netflix series of the same name, also noting it fit perfectly with the bee's horned appearance.

The name Lucifer, meaning "light bringer" in Latin, was also chosen to highlight the need to protect native bee species and better understand their role in pollinating rare plants.

The discovery, published in the Journal of Hymenoptera Research, marks the first new member of its group identified in 20 years. Scientists are calling for the Bremer Range area to be officially declared a protected site, as both the bee and the endangered wildflower share a fragile habitat threatened by mining and climate change.

Experts warn that many native bee species remain undocumented and could vanish before being studied, stressing the importance of understanding their ecological and pollination roles.