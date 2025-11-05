Death toll rises to at least 7 after cargo plane crash in Kentucky

The death toll from the crash of a UPS cargo aircraft in the US state of Kentucky has risen to at least seven, Governor Andy Beshear said late on Tuesday.



Beshear warned that the number of casualties could increase. Police said there were also several injured.



The cause of the crash, which occurred in an industrial area on the outskirts of Louisville, was not immediately clear.



According to the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the McDonnell Douglas MD-11 aircraft took off from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport at around 5:15 pm (2215 GMT).



Footage from the scene showed the plane crashing only moments later and erupting into a massive fireball. Police said the aircraft came down roughly five kilometres south of the airport.



The US logistics company UPS confirmed that three crew members were on board the company-owned cargo aircraft. The company added that it would halt "package sorting operations" on Tuesday night at Worldport, its largest package handling facility.



The aircraft had been en route to Honolulu, in the US state of Hawaii, the FAA said.



Images showed a wall of flames and thick plumes of smoke rising above the crash site, located near a recycling business and an auto parts company.



It was unclear how many workers or customers were present at the time of the crash. Beshear said two employees were missing. Firefighters were searching the wreckage for potential victims.



Police issued a shelter-in-place order for parts of the area.



"The situation is serious," Beshear wrote on X, adding that he was on his way to Louisville.



The airport was closed following the incident. Flights to and from Louisville were temporarily suspended, the airport said on X.



