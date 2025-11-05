 Contact Us
News Life Death toll in India train accident rises to 11

Death toll in India train accident rises to 11

The death toll from a train collision in India’s Chhattisgarh state has risen to 11, with 20 injured after a passenger train hit a freight train in Bilaspur district. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.

LIFE
Published November 05,2025
Subscribe
DEATH TOLL IN INDIA TRAIN ACCIDENT RISES TO 11

The death toll from a train accident in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh has risen to 11, officials said on Wednesday.

A passenger train had collided with a freight train in the state's Bilaspur district on Tuesday, prompting a massive relief and rescue operation in the area.

A statement issued by the Indian Railway said the death toll reached 11, while 20 were injured.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced a compensation for the family members of the deceased, and for the injured.

According to officials, an investigation will be conducted into what led to the accident.