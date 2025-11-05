Death toll in India train accident rises to 11

The death toll from a train accident in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh has risen to 11, officials said on Wednesday.

A passenger train had collided with a freight train in the state's Bilaspur district on Tuesday, prompting a massive relief and rescue operation in the area.

A statement issued by the Indian Railway said the death toll reached 11, while 20 were injured.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced a compensation for the family members of the deceased, and for the injured.

According to officials, an investigation will be conducted into what led to the accident.





