‘Intentional’ explosion at Harvard Med School investigated by officials

US officials are investigating an "intentional" explosion early Saturday at a Harvard University medical building, said a media report.

An officer arrived at the Goldenson building after a fire alarm went off and saw two individuals running from the scene, said Harvard University Police Department, according to CNN.

Police noted that the explosion on the fourth floor "appeared to be intentional."

Boston police searched the building for "any additional devices" but found none, and no injuries were reported.

Surveillance footage later released by police showed two unidentified masked individuals, but authorities provided no details on the suspects, the explosion's nature or any resulting damage.

The FBI is at the scene investigating the explosion and working with university police, FBI Boston Division spokesperson Kristen Setera also told CNN.