Minnesota man arrested over alleged TikTok murder-for-hire threat against US Attorney General Pam Bondi

A Minnesota resident has been arrested after federal authorities said he posted a violent threat on TikTok offering a bounty on US Attorney General Pam Bondi, according to American media.

Blaze Media reported on Monday that, according to FBI affidavit, a tip received on Oct. 9 led agents to a video showing Bondi's photo marked with a "sniper scope red dot" and the message: "WANTED: Pam Bondi. REWARD: 45,000. DEAD OR ALIVE (PREFERABLY DEAD)."

The post also read: "Cough cough when they don't serve us then what?"

Prosecutors argued the video amounted to a "deliberate threat of violence," not satire, citing the user's references to anarchism and a link to "An Anarchist FAQ Book."

Investigators traced the account to Tyler Maxon Avalos, 30, of St. Paul, who they say has prior convictions, including felony stalking in 2022 and domestic assault charges dating back to 2016.

Avalos appeared before a federal magistrate judge in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and was released on his own recognizance, authorities said.





