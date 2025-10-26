Two suspects arrested after daring Louvre robbery in Paris

Two suspects have been arrested a week after the brazen theft of jewellery from the world-famous Louvre Museum in Paris, prosecutors confirmed on Sunday.



The arrests were made on Saturday evening. One of the men was about to leave the country. Both have been remanded in custody on charges of gang theft and criminal conspiracy, prosecutors said.



One of the suspects was stopped at Paris-Charles-de-Gaulle Airport as he tried to board a flight to Algeria, media reports said.



Another suspect was reportedly arrested in the Seine-Saint-Denis region.



When contacted by dpa, the public prosecutor's office expressed regret over the premature disclosure of information by third parties, which it said had hampered the investigation.



Writing on X, Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez extended his "warmest congratulations to the investigators who have worked tirelessly" on the case.



The Louvre was evacuated and shut down a week ago after four masked thieves broke into the Apollo Gallery, home to France's remaining crown jewels.



They broke into two display cases and made off with eight pieces of jewellery once owned by French queens and empresses, with an estimated value of €88 million ($102 million).



There has been no word from officials since the arrests about the whereabouts of the jewels.



On Friday, prosecutors said investigators had recovered more than 150 DNA samples, fingerprints and other clues at the scene of the heist.



The theft reignited debate over security at the Louvre, the world's most visited museum, which houses Leonardo da Vinci's iconic Mona Lisa.



The museum reopened to the public on Wednesday, except for the Apollo Gallery.



