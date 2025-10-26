2 dead, 7 critically injured in mass shooting at North Carolina house party

Two people were killed and seven others critically injured in a mass shooting at a house party in North Carolina early Saturday, officials said.

The Robeson County Sheriff's Office reported that a total of 13 people were shot at around 1.15 a.m. local time (0515GMT) just outside the town of Maxton.

Deputies initially responded to a complaint of loud music violation, but received multiple emergency calls reporting that individuals had been shot at the scene.

The deceased were identified as Jessie Locklear Jr., 49, and Nehemiah Locklear, 16.

Several victims were transported to Scotland Health Care in Laurinburg and UNC Health Southeastern Medical Center in Lumberton, while one person with life-threatening injuries was transferred to another facility.

The remaining victims, aged between 17 and 43, suffered varying degrees of injury, with some already treated and released.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins described the attack as "another senseless act of gun violence."

"What makes this even more disturbing is the involvement of teenagers, alcohol, and guns at a large house party," Wilkins said, adding: "Those responsible for this reckless and heartless act must be held accountable," he added.





