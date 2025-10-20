Tropical Storm Fengshan exits Philippines, affects over 130,000 people

Tropical storm Fengshan exited the Philippines on Monday morning, leaving behind widespread flooding and affecting over 130,000 people after several days of torrential rains and strong winds, local media reported.

At least seven people were killed and two went missing after Fengshan, locally named as "Ramil" lashed northern and central Philippines, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said in its revised report on Monday, according to local English daily Philstar.

Some 37,825 families, or 133,196 individuals, were affected by the storm across nine provinces and 35 cities and municipalities.

At least 13,710 people were displaced, with 7,511 individuals staying in 166 evacuation centers and 6,199 sheltering elsewhere.

The Philippines is prone to tropical storms, with an average of 20 typhoons making landfall each year.






