Storms in Mexico leave 66 dead, 75 missing

Authorities in Mexico updated the death toll from recent severe storms to 66 as of Wednesday as the affected regions remain in a state of emergency.

Five states across central Mexico and the eastern coastline continue to be heavily impacted by the weekend's intense rains and flooding. Officials have also reported 75 people missing or unaccounted for.

The Gulf Coast state of Veracruz was among the hardest hit by heavy rains and flooding. State authorities have reported 30 deaths and 18 people still unaccounted for.

Hidalgo state in central Mexico has recorded the second-highest number of fatalities with 21 deaths as well as 50 missing. Puebla has reported 14 deaths and seven missing while authorities in Queretaro have confirmed one casualty.

San Luis Potosi state reported no deaths or missing persons, though significant damage to infrastructure and homes has been documented.

The federal government has deployed military personnel to assist affected communities and emergency shelters have been set up across the hardest-hit areas. According to the Navy, at least 3,701 people have been evacuated.

Government agencies and civil organizations continue efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to those affected, including 19 isolated communities that remain cut off.

Amid the crisis, support has emerged from unexpected quarters. The Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), one of the most violent and prolific drug trafficking organizations in Mexico, was reportedly seen distributing aid. Videos circulating on social media show cartel members in tactical gear and armed with high-caliber weapons handing out supplies.

During her Wednesday morning press conference, President Claudia Sheinbaum denied the authenticity of the videos, however, instead sharing images of military personnel aiding disaster victims.






