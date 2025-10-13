At least 2 killed after plane crashes near Texas airport

At least two people were killed Sunday after a small plane crashed near Hicks Airfield in Fort Worth in the US state of Texas, local media reported, citing authorities.

Units from the Fort Worth Fire Department were dispatched to North Saginaw Boulevard following reports of the crash, the Dallas Morning News reported, citing police records.

Details about the aircraft's origin and destination were not immediately available, according to Fort Worth Fire Department Public Information Officer Craig Trojacek.

Trojacek said the twin-engine jet crashed into the rear of a parking lot in an industrial area which houses a business that stores 18-wheelers, trailers and campers.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the victims, and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said the Federal Aviation Administration was alerted and will take the lead in the probe.

Videos posted on social media showed heavy black smoke rising from the scene.



