Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mt. Everest

At least one hiker has been reported dead after a sudden snowstorm hit Tibet and Qinghai over the weekend, as rescue operations continue to evacuate hundreds of people from the eastern slopes of Mount Everest, Chinese media reported Monday.

State broadcaster CCTV said that one hiker died from hypothermia and altitude sickness on Sunday in the Laohugou area of Qinghai province.

Nearly 1,000 people were stranded in the region after a sudden blizzard blocked access roads and collapsed tents.

As of Monday, 137 stranded individuals have been safely evacuated with stable vital signs, whereas 350 trekkers stranded by the blizzard snowstorm that hit the eastern slope base camp of the world's tallest mountain have safely arrived at the rescue point.

Local authorities said that they have also established contact with more than 200 others, who are expected to be safely returned.

Some 300 rescuers backed by two drones are carrying out the search and rescue operations in the Laohugou area, as continuous snowfall made the task "very challenging."

Laohugou sits at an altitude of over 4,000 meters (13,000 feet).

Hundreds of hikers were also stranded on the eastern slopes of Mount Everest in Tibet over the weekend.