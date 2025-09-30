Rain alert level lowered in eastern Spain

Spain's national weather agency lowered its rain alert level for the eastern region of Valencia on Tuesday, a day after downpours sparked fears of a repeat of last year's deadly floods.

AEMET lowered the alert level for the Mediterranean region to yellow from red, its highest.

Parts of the Balearic Islands were also on yellow alert, which represents no risk to the general population although the public is advised to monitor up-to-date forecasts.

The colour-coded system ranges between green, yellow, orange and red.

More than half a million students in Valencia had no lessons on Monday because 243 local councils in the region closed their schools as a precaution. Most schools were expected to open on Tuesday.

Images on social media showed roaring torrents of water gushing through the town of Cullera, south of the regional capital Valencia, one of the hardest-hit areas.

Cullera's mayor Jordi Mayor said the fact that people had heeded calls to remain home as much as possible "prevented many tragedies".

"If there had been an elderly person, someone with mobility difficulties, or even children out on the streets, the consequences could have been much worse," he told Spanish public television.

Widespread flooding in Valencia in October 2024 killed over 230 people.

The disaster sparked public fury over warning systems and the emergency response. Residents continue to protest, accusing officials of failing to provide timely alerts.