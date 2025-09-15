Well-being curve reverses, with youth suffering most: Report

A recent study reported by Danish broadcaster DR on Sunday shows that the well-being and quality of life among young people have plummeted, reversing the traditional life satisfaction curve.

A new study published in the scientific journal PLOS One, which analyzed data from 44 countries collected between 2020-2025, finds that poor well-being is now most prevalent among younger age groups and that life satisfaction steadily improves with age.

The decline in young people's well-being has flipped the traditional U-curve of life quality, which normally reached its low point around age 40-the so-called midlife crisis.

A similar study from Realdania found that older generations in Denmark also report the highest quality of life, according to DR.

"We just have to acknowledge that the generation that is currently between 18 and 29 years old - that is, those who are young and are establishing themselves with education and in the labor market - has a lower perceived quality of life than we have seen before. And that is something we should be concerned about as a society," said Henrik Mahncke, head of analysis at Realdania.

Mahncke also noted, however, that while young people report lower well-being, the proportion of those who describe themselves as truly unhappy is not significantly higher than among middle-aged groups.





