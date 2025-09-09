Australian police arrest 1,200, seize 3 tons of drugs in major bust

Australian police on Tuesday said they arrested more than 1,200 people and seized nearly 3 tons of illicit drugs as part of a week-long action targeting organized crime activity.



The joint action, named Operation Vitreus, ran from September 1 to 5. Its aim was to reduce the availability of illicit drugs across Australia, a joint statement by state and federal authorities said. New Zealand police were also involved.



A total of 1,246 people were charged with 2,522 offences across Australia.



Police said in a joint statement that the action was particularly focused on 1,4-Butanediol (1,4-BD), a chemical solvent that "is being increasingly linked to overdoses and sexual assaults."



They seized nearly 2,000 litres of the solvent, which is also known as bute or fantasy. The action included a record seizure of 1.92 litres of 1,4-BD derivative gamma-butyrolactone (GBL) by New Zealand Police, the statement said.



Jim Rowe of the Australian Federal Police (AFP) said that "1,4-BD has become the most detected illicit drug by weight" at the border since being listed as a border-controlled drug in March 2024.



"This substance is highly addictive, and also highly dangerous, as are other illicit drugs such as methamphetamine and cocaine," Rowe warned.



Police also seized 569 kilograms of cocaine, 90 kilograms of methamphetamine, and 58 kilograms of ketamine in Australia. MDMA and cannabis were also among the drugs seized.



A further 611 kilograms of drugs or precursors were seized offshore.



