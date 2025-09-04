US first lady to host AI education task force at White House

US First Lady Melania Trump will host a gathering of the White House Task Force on Artificial Intelligence (AI) Education on Thursday, which will include task force members as well as business leaders from American companies.

The first lady will host this meeting, which will include remarks from Melania Trump, Task Force members, and private sector leaders from the more than 135 pledges made to support AI education in America, according to the White House.

"I predict AI will represent the single largest growth category in our nation during the Trump Administration—and I won't be surprised if AI becomes known as the greatest engine of progress in the history of the United States of America," said Trump.

She stressed the importance of managing AI's advancement responsibly. "During this primitive stage, it is our duty to treat AI as we would our own children—empowering, but with watchful guidance," Trump said.

The meeting represents the second gathering since US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on advancing AI education for American youth on April 23.

The event builds on the first lady's digital protection advocacy, including the TAKE IT DOWN Act signed into law May 19, which addresses digital exploitation victims.





