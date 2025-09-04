Semeru Volcano erupts twice, ash reaches 500 meters

Two explosions occurred at Semeru Volcano, located east of Java Island in Indonesia.

According to Antara News, officials from the Semeru Volcano observation post reported that the volcano erupted twice in one day.

The first explosion occurred at 05:01 local time and lasted about 140 seconds.

Following the first, a second eruption happened at 09:28 local time, lasting 145 seconds. Officials noted that the volcanic ash rose about 500 meters and moved southwest.

Authorities stated that Semeru Volcano remains at "Alert Level 2," with all activities prohibited in the southeastern area along the Besuk Kobokan region, about 8 kilometers from the summit.

Indonesia, located in the "Pacific Ring of Fire," has approximately 130 active volcanoes.