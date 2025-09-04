Macron’s approval hits record low; Bayrou faces rising unrest

French President Emmanuel Macron's public support has fallen to its lowest level since he took office in 2017. According to a recent poll for Le Figaro Magazine, 80% of voters expressed no confidence in Macron. He received only 15% support, while the rest remained undecided.

This level is even lower than during the 2018 Yellow Vest protests sparked by fuel price hikes and economic inequality.

RECORD LOW TRUST FOR PRIME MINISTER BAYROU

The poll also showed record-low trust in Prime Minister François Bayrou. Only 14% of respondents said they trusted him, while 82% expressed the opposite. Bayrou took office last year after Michel Barnier's government fell. He is now pushing a controversial austerity plan to reduce the budget deficit, which nearly doubled to 5.8% of GDP in 2024.

The plan includes eliminating two public holidays, reducing public sector employment, freezing social benefits and pensions, while increasing defense spending. France's military budget is set to rise to €64 billion by 2027. Left-wing parties accuse the government of prioritizing the military over the welfare state.

BARDELLA GAINS SUPPORT

The only politician to see increased trust was far-right opposition leader Jordan Bardella, who gained support not only from conservative voters but also from centrist and left-leaning groups.

Despite surviving eight no-confidence motions, Prime Minister Bayrou is preparing for a new confidence vote in October to pass the budget bill. Le Figaro warned this process could spark major social unrest in the country.