An animal shelter and wildlife sanctuary in Rabat, the capital of Morocco, which is set to host both the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations later this year and the 2030 World Cup, has become an ethical home for stray dogs.

Managed by the Moroccan Association for the Protection of Animals and Nature (AMPANA), the facility implements its catch-neuter-release program ethically, sustainably, and effectively, respecting the canines' health and well-being.

Official data show that more than 1,200 dogs were captured in 2025, of which over 500 were sterilized and approximately 350 were returned to their communities.

Funding for these efforts has reached about €60 million (nearly $70 million), shared equally between the national government and local authorities, with private sector contributions anticipated in the future.

The group ensures that stray dogs are safely captured by trained staff, surgically sterilized to prevent reproduction, vaccinated against rabies to protect both animals and humans, and released back into their natural habitats after treatment and recovery.

The hospital offers sterilization, post-operative care, rabies vaccinations, basic medical consultations, and treatments.

The program also aims to implement microchips for personalized tracking, expand catch-neuter-release efforts to new regions, initiate educational programs in schools, and strengthen local and international partnerships.

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations is scheduled to take place in December and run through January. It will be Morocco's second time hosting the competition, after the first time way back in 1988.

The 2030 World Cup will be co-hosted by Morocco, along with nearby Spain and Portugal, in June and July 2030. It will be the first World Cup held in North Africa and the first held anywhere in Africa since 2010.





