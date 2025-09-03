EU bans key nail gel ingredient

The substance, called Trimethylbenzoyl diphenylphosphine oxide (TPO), is used to make gel and hybrid nail polishes harden under UV light. The Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) announced the ban, stating that TPO, which was previously only permitted for professional use, can no longer be used in any context.

While TPO is still legal in the U.S. and will be banned in the UK starting in 2026, EU regulators are taking a more cautious approach. They cite findings from animal studies and, following their standard procedure, are banning the substance based on a theoretical risk without waiting for definitive proof of harm to humans.

Beginning on September 1, the distribution of TPO-containing products will be completely stopped across the European Union. Hair and beauty salons are advised to check their products, stop using any that contain TPO, dispose of them correctly, and get a guarantee from suppliers that new orders are TPO-free. It is also recommended that salons purchase from reputable distributors. Consumers are encouraged to ask their salon about the ingredients in the polishes they use.

The FDA and CDC in the U.S. also advise consumers to always read product labels, apply polishes in well-ventilated areas, and carefully follow all instructions.