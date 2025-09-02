Suicide bomber attacks security installation in northwestern Pakistan

A powerful explosion rocked Bannu district in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province early Tuesday after a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the gate of the local headquarters of the Frontier Constabulary, police said.

The blast was followed by heavy gunfire and several explosions as militants reportedly entered the security installation, a local police officer told Anadolu by phone.

He said security forces cordoned off the area and an operation is continuing against the militants.

A local resident said parts of the vehicle were seen scattered along Kohat Road.

Three officers have been injured so far according to police, while some militants were reportedly killed.

Police have sealed off the area around the constabulary's headquarters and residents have been asked to stay at home until the operation is completed.





