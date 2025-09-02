Skin care mistake ruins life of Turkish beauty queen

 Contact Us
Former beauty queen Nursena Say has spoken for the first time about the major skin nightmare she experienced. The products she used after being fooled by social media recommendations turned her life into a nightmare.

Published September 02,2025
The 2022 Miss Turkey winner, Nursena Say, bought a beauty product after seeing an advertisement online.

That product ruined Say's skin and caused her to develop rosacea. Former beauty queen Nursena Say warned women with these words about the nightmare she experienced:

"The skin care products from clinics that you see on social media, from which people earn money through advertising, may not be good for you. And they can make it difficult for your skin to recover. Don't do anything without consulting your doctor. I did, but you shouldn't!"