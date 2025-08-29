Driver mixes up pedals, crashes car into a driving school

Sarnia Police Service Senior Sergeant Jim McCabe explained that the driver was an elderly woman whose foot slipped from the brake pedal to the gas while she was trying to park.

The car lurched forward, crashing into the front of the building. McCabe emphasized that the incident was a case of "driver error" and that no charges would be filed. No one was seriously injured in the incident. One person was taken to the hospital with minor cuts and bruises.

BECAME A JOKE ON SOCIAL MEDIA

A photo shared after the crash quickly spread on social media. One user commented, "I guess she didn't pass the test," while another wrote, "I bet she still passed!" Witness Sean Robbins said that he first thought about everyone's safety, and then realized the irony of the situation when he understood that the crash happened at a driving test center.