Sami Yusuf returns to Istanbul with ‘Ecstasy,’ performs for 25,000

Renowned world music artist Sami Yusuf performed Saturday in Istanbul after a long break.

The concert, "Ecstasy: Between Two Seas," drew strong interest, with 25,000 people in attendance.

Opening the show with remarks in Turkish, Yusuf said: "Welcome, everyone. May God protect Türkiye and the Turkic world. May God safeguard the entire ummah and humanity. May He wholly shield the nation from evil, and may all our prayers be with our brothers and sisters in Gaza and Palestine. We hear you; we stand with you. Türkiye and humanity are always by your side. May God be your helper and protector."

Yusuf said it was a great honor to share the stage with outstanding musicians from around the world, adding, "Istanbul and this country are deep in my heart."

He was accompanied by renowned performers from China, France, the UK and Spain, as well as Turkish vocalists.

Yusuf opened the concert with "Nasimi," his widely acclaimed 2019 track, and returned for an encore with the same piece.

Performing with a 75-piece orchestra, he debuted his "Ecstasy" album at the concert.

The program, featuring works arranged specifically for the concert, included "Between Sea and Sky," accompanied by mehter (Ottoman military band) musicians; "In That Ocean," inspired by the words of Mevlana and Yunus Emre with layered rhythms and melodies; and "Eterna" and "Amada," where Spanish poetry took center stage and Yusuf sang in Spanish for the first time.

Flamenco artist Moro accompanied the latter two pieces.

Yusuf also dedicated his composition "The Meeting," set to verses by Fuzuli, to Gaza.

