More than 20 injured in school bus accident near Pittsburgh

More than 20 people have been hospitalized after a school bus carrying a junior high school football team crashed in the US state of Pennsylvania on Saturday morning, according to police.



The bus driver is among those injured, said Economy Borough Police Chief Michael O'Brien.



He said the football team of a junior high school in the nearby town of Aliquippa, in the north-western outskirts of Pittsburgh, had been en route to a game when the bus fell onto its side.



The cause of the crash was initially unclear.



The condition of those injured was also initially unknown, the police chief said. Two adults had been aboard the bus alongside the driver and the students, he said.

