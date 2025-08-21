Norway to ban energy drink sales to under-16s from January

Norway will ban the sale of energy drinks to children under the age of 16 starting Jan. 1, the government announced Thursday, citing growing concerns over health risks linked to excessive consumption.

Norwegian Health Minister Jan Christian Vestre said the decision was aimed at protecting young people, NRK news reported.

"We know that excessive consumption of energy drinks leads to restlessness, sleep problems and difficulty in concentrating. It can also lead to damage to the cardiovascular system and the central nervous system," he said.

The government first floated the proposal in the spring, putting it out for consultation. The Directorate of Health supported the plan, while the Norwegian Medical Association, the Dental Association and the Norwegian Institute of Public Health had pushed for a stricter age limit of 18.

"It is disappointing that the government chooses to ignore clear professional advice and goes for a 16-year age limit," said Stale Onsgard Sagabraten, head of the Medical Association's professional board.

"We had expected a more ambitious public health policy … in line with the precautionary principle."

Vestre defended the move, saying the government made a "comprehensive assessment."

"There are arguments for setting the age limit at 18 years. But we believe many 16-year-olds are mature enough to make informed and good choices. That is why we have set the limit at 16 years," he said.

The decision has also drawn criticism from the beverage industry. Erlend Vagnild Fuglum, director of the Norwegian Breweries and Beverage Association, said the measure was unnecessary.

"We agree with the Norwegian Food Safety Authority, which believes that an age limit is neither necessary nor proportionate," Fuglum said.

He argued the government should have waited to see the impact of a new ban on marketing unhealthy food and drinks to children, which also covers energy drinks.