Meteor the size of Galata Tower to pass near earth today

A meteor the size of the Galata Tower is approaching Earth. The massive space rock is expected to come within 632,000 kilometers of Earth today, but there is no risk of collision.

The United States' space agency NASA announced that the giant asteroid, named 2025 OW, is approaching.

Estimated to be the size of Istanbul's iconic Galata Tower, the asteroid is traveling at a speed of 75,000 kilometers per hour.

Despite its close approach, there is no danger of the massive meteor impacting Earth, as it will pass hundreds of thousands of kilometers away.

NASA stated that the asteroid will reach its closest point to Earth today, passing at a distance of approximately 632,000 kilometers.