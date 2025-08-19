Global suicide rate falls nearly 30% since 1990, study finds

Suicide rates have declined by almost 30% worldwide over the past three decades, according to a large international study published in Nature Mental Health.



Researchers analysed World Health Organization (WHO) data from 102 countries and found that the average rate dropped from 10.33 suicides per 100,000 people in 1990 to 7.24 in 2021, marking a decline of 29.9%.



The decrease was more pronounced in high-income countries, where rates fell 32.1%, compared to 27.3% in low- and middle-income countries.



Definitions of suicide may differ between countries, which could distort the statistics, the researchers cautioned.



The study, published on Monday, was led by Soeun Kim and Selin Woo of Kyung Hee University College of Medicine in Seoul.



In Europe, the researchers pointed to responsible media reporting and efforts to strengthen young people's social and emotional skills as contributing factors. Experts also cited improved access to psychiatric and psychosocial care, reduced stigma around mental illness, and prevention programs as drivers of the downward trend.



In 1990, high-income countries had relatively high suicide rates of 12.68 per 100,000 people, which dropped to 8.61 by 2021. Low- and middle-income countries saw rates fall from 7.88 to 5.73 in the same period.



However, the study noted that under reporting remains likely in some countries due to stigma, religious prohibitions or the criminalization of suicide. Rising rates have also been observed in developing countries undergoing rapid urbanization.



Looking ahead, the researchers project that the global suicide rate could decline further to around 6.49 per 100,000 by 2050. But they cautioned that risks remain high for specific populations and countries.



