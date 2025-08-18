Morning coffee makes people happy

Scientists have found that caffeine blocks receptors in the brain connected to a chemical called 'adenosine,' which reduces the feeling of sleepiness.

Researchers studying what time of day coffee makes people happiest determined that coffee consumed within 2.5 hours of waking up makes people happier. It was noted that coffee consumed in the morning improves people's mood, while coffee consumed in the afternoon does not provide a similar effect.

Researchers explained that in addition to increasing alertness, drinking coffee can support heart health. It was also stated that coffee can speed up metabolism and reduce the risk of chronic diseases. Scientists emphasized that coffee should not be consumed when cortisol levels are high and recommended that coffee be consumed at the most opportune times of the day to fully benefit from the effects of caffeine.

According to research from the University of Maryland, it is best to drink morning coffee between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., not immediately after waking up. Experts say that consuming more than 5 cups of coffee a day is harmful, and the reason coffee helps you wake up and sober up is because caffeine stimulates the nervous system and interacts with the cortisol hormone.