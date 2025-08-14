Asian hornet captured: Ireland on biosecurity alert

The Irish National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) confirmed that this was the first time the species had been seen in the country and that it was captured in the Cork region.

A statement from Ireland's Department of Housing, Local Government, and Heritage also said, "The NPWS has confirmed the sighting and subsequent capture of an Asian hornet in the Cork region, triggering a biosecurity alert for Ireland." The statement warned that the Asian hornet poses a serious threat to Ireland's biodiversity, and a single nest could wipe out a honey bee population. It was noted that while the situation does not pose a serious risk to public health, a new government-led task force has been formed following the discovery of the Asian hornet.

In the statement, Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity, Christopher O'Sullivan, also emphasized that the Asian hornet is a "threat to native pollinators and biodiversity." Minister O'Sullivan said, "We must take even a single sighting extremely seriously. The NPWS acted swiftly on the report, and an expert team has been assigned to monitor and survey the area.

" O'Sullivan underlined that early detection is critical to preventing the invasive species from establishing itself, stating, "I am urging everyone to be vigilant, to educate themselves on how to identify this species, and to report it if they see it."