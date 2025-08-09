Man dies in suspected carbon monoxide accident at Munich garden plot

A 41-year-old man has died and another man, aged 50, is in critical condition after a suspected carbon monoxide accident at a garden allotment in northern Munich on Saturday, police said.



Four other men, aged between 26 and 58, suffered minor injuries; three of them were treated in hospital.



The incident occurred during a gathering of seven people at a small private garden plot within a larger shared garden complex in the Fasaneriesee area.



The exact cause remains under investigation, but police said a generator was present at the scene that emitted carbon monoxide.



Authorities stressed there is no ongoing danger to the public.



Carbon monoxide is a colourless, odourless and tasteless gas that can be deadly in minutes at high concentrations. Even small amounts reduce the body's ability to transport oxygen, leading to unconsciousness and, ultimately, death.



The gas forms when fuel such as wood, coal or gasoline burns incompletely. Survivors of severe carbon monoxide poisoning may suffer long-term health effects, including memory problems, paralysis or dizziness.



