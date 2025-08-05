Disruption continues in UK as clean-up begins after Storm Floris

The aftermath of Storm Floris continued to bring disruption on Tuesday with more wet and windy weather on the cards for northern parts of the United Kingdom later in the week.



ScotRail said suspended routes would need to be checked before they could be reopened with disruption expected until Tuesday afternoon.



Caledonian Sleeper Services were cancelled on Monday night while LNER said services north of Newcastle could be delayed or cancelled on Tuesday and TransPennine Express said no services will run north of Carlisle or Newcastle before 9am (0800 GMT).



They advised customers not to travel before then with rail operators advising passengers to check on services before travelling.



The Scottish government said there were 119 incidents on the rail network caused by Storm Floris on Monday, including 75 tree-related ones, and Network Rail said it is working "tirelessly" to clear routes blocked by falling trees and debris.



CalMac Ferries, which operates services on Scotland's west coast, faced disruption on Tuesday while on the roads, Traffic Scotland said the Tyne Bridge and Forth Road Bridge had reopened overnight.



Further south, the A66 in Durham and Cumbria was closed to high-sided vehicles for several hours overnight between Scotch Corner and the M6 at Penrith due to high winds.



The Scottish government's Resilience Room held a meeting on Monday night to help decide an appropriate response to the storm, which has led to power outages and delays in exam results being delivered to pupils.



The meeting was attended by Justice and Home Affairs Secretary Angela Constance, who said: "As expected, there has been significant disruption, particularly across the travel networks."



"Power cuts are affecting a significant number of properties, and while utilities companies are working hard to reconnect supply in the face of challenging conditions, this will undoubtedly take some time to complete."



"The recovery period – both to reconnect homes to power and get transport back to normal – will require some time to clear the debris."



"We will continue to receive updates throughout Tuesday."



Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said Storm Floris had been "the most-damaging summer storm in recent memory" with the BBC reporting around 43,500 properties were without power on Monday night.



Director of customer operations for the north of Scotland, Andy Smith, said: "At the height of summer, we've mounted an operation that's comparable in size to the ones we mobilise when a storm hits during the depths of winter, but the sustained nature of these damaging winds means some affected customers may be without power overnight."



The Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire were the worst hit areas and SSEN said it was providing free hot food and drinks on Tuesday in several areas where homes remained without power.



A yellow warning for wind remained in place for the Orkney and Shetland Islands until 8am on Tuesday and while conditions are expected to improve, more wet and windy weather is likely to return to the north west of the UK late on Wednesday and into Thursday.



Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Mike Silverstone said: "While the system later this week won't carry as many impacts as Storm Floris, a further period of unseasonable wet and windy weather is on the way late on Wednesday and into Thursday for those in northwestern parts of the UK."



"An area of low pressure from the west will bring some strong winds, especially for those in western parts of Scotland."



"Gusts over 50mph [80 km/h] are possible for a time. Some heavy rain will also accompany the strong winds, with up to 30mm possible."



A gust of 82mph at Wick airport on Monday provisionally equalled the highest August gust in Scotland with speeds in excess of 70mph records in various parts of the country.



Cassley in the north of Scotland recorded 58.4mm of rain on Monday.



Northern Ireland also provisionally equalled a record for August with gusts of 66mph at Orlock Head



The south of the UK is expected to see less rain on Thursday, although it will remain unsettled. Changeable conditions will continue in the north and northwest into the weekend.

