Cyclones linked to spike in heart-related hospitalizations

Tropical cyclones have been linked to a sharp rise in cardiovascular hospitalizations in an Australian-New Zealand study, Radio New Zealand reported on Saturday.

Researchers from the universities of Monash and Otago analyzed hospital records from six countries and regions-New Zealand, Canada, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam-between 2000 and 2019, as well as data from 124 cyclones.

They found that cardiovascular disease hospitalizations surge peak at two months after a cyclone, and the increase can last up to six months.

Researchers also found that the effect is increased in socio-economically challenged areas.

"The study demonstrates that, as well as directly causing immediate deaths and injuries, extreme climate events can have important indirect health impacts over following months," said researcher Simon Hales of the Otago University.

"These delayed, indirect health impacts are due to infrastructure damage and disruption to livelihoods in the aftermath of major storms," he added.

With climate change expected to fuel more frequent and intense storms, Hales warned that health systems need to adapt.



