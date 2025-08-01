NASA’s perseverance finds mysterious round rock spheres on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover has discovered mysterious, almost perfectly round rock spheres on the surface of Mars. According to researchers, these formations could shed light on the Red Planet's past shaped either by volcanic eruptions or meteorite impacts.

On July 5, 2025, the 1555th day of the Mars mission (Sol 1555), the WATSON camera on Perseverance's robotic arm captured images of these spherules in a region called "Rowsell Hill."

Unlike the hematite-rich "blueberry" formations discovered by the Opportunity rover in the 2000s, these new spheres are thought to be basaltic in composition and formed by intense heat.

NASA scientists believe these spheres formed either by the rapid cooling of volcanic lava or by molten material from meteorite impacts that solidified in the air before falling to the ground.

DIFFERENT REGIONS, DIFFERENT STORIES

Perseverance had previously drilled and collected samples from a similar formation at a site named "Hare Bay." Afterwards, it focused on loose spherical structures around "Witch Hazel Hill." Some of these spheres are thought to have separated from rock layers over time and reached the surface. Instruments like SuperCam and PIXL analyzed the chemical composition of these formations.

A WINDOW INTO MARS' ENERGETIC PAST

Andrew Shumway, lead author of the study, emphasized that understanding the formation process of these spherules is critical to Mars' geological history. If they formed due to meteorite impacts, they could provide information about cosmic collisions during Mars' early periods. If formed by volcanic eruptions, they might carry clues about the planet's volcanic past.

NASA's discovery may open new doors to unravel the still mysterious and dynamic history of Mars. The Perseverance team continues its research.