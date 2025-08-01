Air pollution linked to increased brain hemorrhage risk in Utah study

A study conducted in Utah, USA, suggests a possible link between air pollution and brain hemorrhage.

A team led by brain surgeon Dr. Robert Rennert from the University of Utah examined data from 70 patients hospitalized for brain aneurysms in the Wasatch Front region, known for its air pollution, over the past five years.

Researchers found that brain hemorrhage cases increased three to six months after periods of peak air pollution levels.

The most impactful pollutants included ozone, nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, and fine particulate matter smaller than 2.5 micrometers (PM2.5).

These pollutants are known to cause inflammation, increase cellular damage, and inhibit DNA repair in the body. Rennert and his team noted that such accumulations could weaken blood vessel walls in the brain over time, potentially causing hemorrhages.

However, the researchers emphasized that the study does not prove causation, only a strong correlation, and called for more extensive and long-term studies.

Air pollution is a global health threat, with nearly 8 million deaths worldwide annually linked to it. The study also noted that air pollution is associated not only with brain hemorrhages but also with increased mortality from extreme heat and exacerbated effects of COVID-19.

Rennert stated, "We hope this research makes the public health threat of air pollution more visible and helps prompt preventive measures," recommending increased use of public transport, stricter daily pollution limits, and more funding for environmental research.