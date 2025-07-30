4,000-year-old handprint found on Egyptian tomb artifact

Researchers at the museum, affiliated with the University of Cambridge, found the imprint on the base of a clay model while preparing for an exhibition opening this fall. The "soul house" is a miniature model placed in tombs to provide a dwelling for the deceased's soul.

At the front of the model is an area where offerings such as bread, lettuce, or an ox head could be placed. The soul house, dated between 2055–1650 BCE, was found to have been constructed with a wooden frame coated in clay. During firing, the wooden parts burned away, leaving only the baked clay.

The handprint was likely left by the artisan who carried the still-wet clay model before firing, and it remained on the underside of the piece.

Helen Strudwick, senior Egyptologist and exhibition curator at the museum, said: "We've seen fingerprints in wet varnish or on coffin decorations, but never such a complete handprint. It's the touch of the person who made and moved the object to dry."