Kosovo’s only Turkish municipality hosts 16th International Tomato Festival

The 16th International Tomato Festival was held Wednesday in Mamusha, Kosovo's only Turkish-majority town, bringing together officials from Kosovo and Türkiye.

The event, hosted by Mamusha Mayor Abdulhadi Krasnic, welcomed Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti, Türkiye's Ambassador to Kosovo Sabri Tunc Angili, Kosovo's Regional Development Minister Fikrim Damka and several mayors and lawmakers from both countries

"This festival shows the spirit of Mamusha's hardworking people," said Kurti, praising the town's growing role in Kosovo's agriculture sector.

Angili said the success of Mamusha in farming is important for Kosovo but added that its unique identity as the only Turkish municipality in the Balkans gives it special value.

Damka said they will continue to strengthen ties between Kosovo and Türkiye.

The event included speeches, folk dances, concerts and plaque presentations.

Located near Prizren in southern Kosovo, Mamusha is home to about 5,600 people.





