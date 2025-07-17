WORLDS LARGEST MARTIAN ROCK SOLD FOR $5.3 MILLION

Weighing 24.5 kilograms, the meteorite is significantly larger than most Martian fragments, which are typically only a few grams or centimeters in size. According to Sotheby's, this specimen is 70% larger than the next biggest known Martian rock.

DISCOVERED IN THE NIGER DESERT IN 2023

The meteorite was found in November 2023 in the remote Agadez region of Niger. During its long journey through space and entry into Earth's atmosphere, it developed a glassy outer crust. Analysis revealed that NWA 16788 was likely ejected from the Martian surface by an asteroid impact, with some parts of the rock turning to glass during the violent event.

Cassandra Hatton, Sotheby's Vice President of Science and Natural History, described it as "the most extraordinary Martian discovery ever encountered on Earth," emphasizing its striking red color and remarkable size as features that make it truly one of a kind.