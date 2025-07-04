At least 21 injured in gas station explosion in Rome

An explosion at a gas station in eastern Rome injured at least 21 people on Friday, according to the Italian news agency ANSA.

The explosion at a gas station injured at least 21 people, including rescue workers, with no one in serious condition.

According to initial reports from the fire department, the incident occurred in the morning and was caused by the detachment of a pump from a tanker refueling the station.

The explosion damaged several nearby buildings, and the fire spread to a judicial warehouse behind the station.

Firefighters, who had been called after a truck struck a pipeline, were already on site responding to a fire when the explosion occurred. They are now reported to have been working to secure the area, with a gas leak not being ruled out as the possible cause.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni wrote on X that she is "closely" following the aftermath of the explosion while remaining in close contact with relevant authorities.

"I express my solidarity with all those injured—including police officers, firefighters, and medical personnel—and extend heartfelt thanks to everyone involved in the rescue and safety operations," Meloni said.





