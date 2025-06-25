Güneş’in en net görüntüsü çekildi: Manyetik şeritler ortaya çıktı

US scientists have captured the most detailed images ever recorded of the Sun's surface. The images, taken with a giant telescope in Hawaii, revealed previously unseen magnetic "stripes" on the Sun.

Researchers from the National Solar Observatory (NSO), affiliated with the US National Science Foundation, used the Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope in Hawaii to detect thin bright and dark stripes just 20 kilometers wide on the Sun's surface.

These stripes form at the edges of hot gas cells called granules. Light creates a striped pattern on the Sun's surface thanks to thin, curtain-like magnetic fields that ripple across it. The bright areas represent stronger magnetic fields, while the dark regions indicate weaker ones.

THE CLEAREST VIEW OF THE SUN'S SURFACE

Dr. David Kuridze, the lead author of the study, said, "With this work, we have managed to examine the Sun's surface at an extraordinary resolution of about 20 kilometers. These patterns are traces of the fine structure of magnetic fields."

The images were captured using a special visible light range called the G-band, which highlights regions of strong magnetic activity, such as sunspots and similar fine structures.

SMALL CHANGES, BIG EFFECTS

The magnetic fluctuations behind the stripes are only as strong as a refrigerator magnet (about 100 gauss). However, these small differences change the density of plasma, causing the Sun's visible surface to shift up or down by several kilometers. This phenomenon is called the Wilson depression and can only be detected at this level of resolution.

This allowed the first-ever detailed observation of fine magnetic structures on the Sun.

CONTRIBUTION TO SPACE WEATHER FORECASTING

Scientists say these small magnetic changes on the Sun could eventually trigger solar flares, coronal mass ejections, and other intense space weather events, which can impact Earth's electrical infrastructure and satellites.

Dr. David Boboltz stated, "The Inouye Telescope is revolutionary for solar research. Understanding small-scale physical processes is critical for better forecasting of space weather."

The study details were published in the peer-reviewed scientific journal The Astrophysical Journal Letters.