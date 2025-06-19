Europe tightens social media rules to protect kids

Following Australia's social media age restriction set at 16, Denmark and France are now discussing similar laws, while the Netherlands has advised parents not to allow children under 15 to use platforms like TikTok and Instagram. The warnings highlight that these platforms can trigger depression in children.

After Australia's social media ban for those under 16, similar steps continue to emerge from European countries. France and Denmark are evaluating comparable laws, while Sweden has recommended limiting children's screen time. The Netherlands has also warned parents to prevent children under 15 from using social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. The warning points out that these platforms can cause physical and psychological problems in children, including panic attacks, depression, and sleep disorders.

LIMIT SCREEN TIME

The Ministry of Health has also recommended limiting the time children spend in front of screens, keeping phones and laptops out of bedrooms, and encouraging children to play outside for two hours after every 20 minutes of screen use.

Vincent Karremans, the Acting Deputy Minister Responsible for Youth and Sports, stated in a letter to parliament that these recommendations "offer children the opportunity to develop digital resilience and media literacy." Karremans remains in office until elections after the government collapsed earlier this month.

GUIDELINES PUBLISHED

TikTok and Instagram require users to be at least 13 years old. However, the government's guidelines distinguish between "social media" (TikTok, Instagram) and "social interaction platforms" (messaging apps like WhatsApp and Signal). According to the government, social media sites have "addictive design features" that are more harmful to children. The guidelines state that children can start using messaging services from the age of 13, which corresponds with the age children in the Netherlands typically start secondary school.