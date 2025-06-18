Indonesian police arrest three Australian men over shooting in Bali

Indonesian police have arrested three Australian men for a shooting incident that killed a fourth at a villa on the resort island of Bali, its police chief said on Wednesday.

Police detained on Tuesday the three suspects whom they accused of having "prepared and executed" the shooting, Bali police chief Daniel Adityajaya said.

"We have arrested three suspects," he told reporters, adding that they had been charged with premeditated murder and could face the death penalty if it was proved.

Police declined to identify the men, however, referring to them only by the initials C, D and T.

Saturday's shooting just after midnight killed Zivan Radmanovic, 32 and seriously wounded a fifth Australian, Sanar Ghanim, 35.

Indonesian authorities previously said they had arrested two people for the shooting, one at Soekarno-Hatta airport near the capital, Jakarta, as he prepared to leave the country.

"We arrested him just before he managed to leave," Adityajaya said.

The other two were detained abroad, after police sought the cooperation of Interpol in Southeast Asia, they said, but declined to say where the arrests were made.

They also seized items such as a 9-mm gun, a motorcycle and two cars the suspects had used to flee the scene of the crime, Adityajaya said.

Police have not given a motive for the crime, saying their investigation continues, with Adityajaya adding that a further suspect could be identified as the plot's mastermind.