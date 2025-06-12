OECD unemployment steady at 4.9% in April

The unemployment rate across the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) held steady at 4.9% in April 2025, remaining at or below the 5% mark for the third consecutive year, the organization said Wednesday.

The total number of unemployed individuals across the OECD reached 34.4 million in April, showing little change from the previous month.

Of the 33 member countries, unemployment rates were unchanged in 22, declined in seven, and rose in four.

Colombia, Italy, and Slovakia recorded rates near their lowest levels on record.

By contrast, unemployment remained notably elevated in several other member states. In 10 countries, the rate was at least two percentage points higher than their record lows, with the largest gaps observed in Finland, Denmark, Estonia, and Luxembourg.





