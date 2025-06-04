OVER 100 DEAD CATS FOUND IN WOMANS HOUSE IN JAPAN

Japanese police have found more than 100 dead cats at the squalid home of a woman who worked for an animal welfare group, local media reported on Wednesday.

Animal Assist Senju, the group, confirmed and apologized on social media, posting pictures of the house littered with trash, in the southwestern city of Kumamoto, saying it takes the tragedy "very seriously."

The police entered the house after the city's animal protection center received a report from a couple saying one of the cats they had asked the woman to care for was dead, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The group said the woman has accepted cats from people who are forced to give up caring for their pets.

The woman in question told police that she herself had no idea why such a thing had happened.