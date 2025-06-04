2-year-old boy disappeared on luggage belt

A 2-year-old boy briefly went missing after climbing onto a baggage conveyor belt at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, U.S., sparking a moment of panic.

The incident occurred while the child's mother was rebooking their flight at the counter. Unnoticed, the toddler climbed onto the conveyor belt used by passengers to drop off their luggage and vanished into the airport's baggage system.

The child slid down to the lower level and ended up in the baggage screening area. Two police officers responded swiftly, with one locating the boy near an X-ray machine.

The family, en route to Tampa, Florida for vacation, was able to continue their trip safely after the incident.