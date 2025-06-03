Heavy rains damage over 1,400 Rohingya homes in Bangladesh

Heavy monsoon rains in Cox's Bazar on Bangladesh's southeastern coast have damaged over 1,400 Rohingya homes.

In just two days, 53 landslides were reported across 33 refugee camps. One refugee was killed as a wall collapsed, while lightning strikes reportedly injured 11, the UNHCR said late Monday.

The heavy monsoon rains "highlight once again the critical needs of Rohingya refugees," it added.

More than 1.3 million Rohingya are seeking refuge in Cox's Bazar district. The majority arrived following a crackdown by Myanmar's military in 2017.

"Steep slopes, floods and makeshift shelters make a dangerous mix in such a densely populated place, while strong winds risk further weakening shelters made of bamboo and tarpaulin," said Juliet Murekeyisoni, the interim UNHCR Representative in Bangladesh.

Thousands of newly arrived Rohingya fleeing targeted violence and persecution in Myanmar's Rakhine State have further shrunk the already overcrowded space, said UNHCR.

A critical funding shortfall also threatens the ability of humanitarian actors to meet urgent needs and fully implement the required preparatory actions, it added.

"Preparing for these disasters is not just essential-it is lifesaving," said Gwyn Lewis, UN Resident Coordinator, from the Cox's Bazar camps.

Monsoon preparedness usually starts before May, but partners could not take this measure because of the shortfall.

This year, the UN's Joint Response Plan for the Rohingya refugee situation sought $934.5 million to assist Rohingya refugees and host communities in Bangladesh, but only 20% of the requested funds were received.





