GERMAN COUPLE DIES BY ITALYS LAKE GARDA AFTER SCOOTER ACCIDENT

German couple dies by Italy's Lake Garda after scooter accident

DPA LIFE
Published May 31,2025
A German couple has died in a scooter accident at Italy's Lake Garda, a media report said on Friday.

According to the Italian news agency ANSA, the two were travelling together on a vehicle on a road from Torri del Benaco - a village on the eastern shore of the popular tourist destination in northern Italy - up towards Albisano.

The driver lost control of the scooter for reasons still unknown and crashed into a wall, the report said.

The emergency services could only confirm the death of the two. Further details were initially not known.