GERMAN COUPLE DIES BY ITALYS LAKE GARDA AFTER SCOOTER ACCIDENT

A German couple has died in a scooter accident at Italy's Lake Garda, a media report said on Friday.



According to the Italian news agency ANSA, the two were travelling together on a vehicle on a road from Torri del Benaco - a village on the eastern shore of the popular tourist destination in northern Italy - up towards Albisano.



The driver lost control of the scooter for reasons still unknown and crashed into a wall, the report said.



The emergency services could only confirm the death of the two. Further details were initially not known.



