25 people brought before judge over crypto kidnappings in France

Twenty-five suspects have appeared before a judge in France over failed cryptocurrency-related kidnappings, with authorities investigating links between multiple cases targeting crypto figures. The incidents include brutal attacks, such as the kidnapping and finger amputation of victims demanding millions in ransom.

Anadolu Agency LIFE
Published May 30,2025
Twenty-five people were brought before an investigating judge on Friday over a series of botched cryptocurrency-related kidnappings in France, according to broadcaster BFMTV.

Arrested earlier in the week, the suspects now await a court decision on their indictment.

Authorities are investigating whether a single criminal network is behind multiple attempted kidnappings targeting individuals connected to the cryptocurrency world.

On May 13, family members of a cryptocurrency entrepreneur were targeted in an attempted abduction by at least four masked individuals.

Around a dozen other suspects were also taken into custody after authorities foiled their plans to kidnap another person linked to the crypto sector.

Investigators are also probing a possible connection between these attempts and a third case that occurred on May 1.

In that incident, the father of a man who made his fortune in cryptocurrencies was kidnapped, held captive, and had a finger amputated during more than 58 hours of confinement, as the kidnappers demanded a ransom of several million euros.

The victim was later freed by law enforcement, and seven people were charged in the case.

In a similar case, David Balland, co-founder of the cryptocurrency firm Ledger, was kidnapped with his wife at their home in January. Authorities eventually rescued the couple, but Balland also had a finger amputated.